Facts Are Facts

It seems a curious fact but is an iron-clad truth nonetheless. No matter how many pounds of intention you apply to the matter, you will inadvertently return long after the appointed hour even if you have a wedding or funeral to attend. In my case, there is no doubt someday I’ll come rushing into the chapel, reeking of gun solvent and arms full of shooting bags and empty brass, before dropping everything at the feet of the Minister and climbing into the casket with apologies to all.

Realization of this problem came as I was once again dashing home this week, feeling guilty and driving at an excessive speed in a vain effort to locate a spot where I had a decent cellular phone signal to offer yet another long-distance excuse to my wife. For the umpteenth time, I had made iron-clad promises to return at a certain time yet slid into the driveway over an hour late to a dinner of hot tongue and cold shoulder.

The problem not only affects Your Faithful Correspondent but also afflicts those of my small social circle. It remains a matter of conjecture if this is actually our fault or some other malevolent natural force of the outdoors universe. My wife has a wild theory on the matter, but I won’t share the semi-coherent ramblings of someone who builds a 36-hour time cushion around all social engagements.

This problem is a universal relationship complaint because many times I have called a friend’s home in the evening, only to hear something along the lines of “Oh, he went to the gun shop this afternoon and was supposed to be home two hours ago. I’ve been in labor for over 12 hours, so I would expect him any minute.” In this particular case, my friend made it back in time for the christening so I really don’t understand why his wife was so upset.