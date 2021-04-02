Reason #2

Trips to the gun shop account for perhaps the greatest total amount of tardiness in a given year, but hunting involves single larger incidents. While you might be a few minutes or an hour late from the shop, if you’re late from a hunting trip you’ll often end up pictured on the side of a milk carton.

This is because hunting-related lateness is often the result of an unusual occurrence rather than simple poor choices. The notable event might be a good thing, such as field dressing a deer taken at dusk, or it might be the result of misplacing the car. In terms of tardiness, getting lost is a wonderful way to invest in several hours of lateness, not to mention the beneficial effects on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems as you sprint through rough terrain shouting at the top of your lungs.