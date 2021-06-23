A Musical Background

For starters, I have often heard the term “beefy” intended mostly as a compliment in regards to my appearance though I am still moderately nimble and healthy in spite of being one large pizza away from shopping at the Big and Tall store. My outdoor and recreational pursuits no longer involve hiking dozens of miles and I view jogging as a sin worse than sobriety, but I can still work 14-hour days doing construction or clearing brush. Of course, I now have to recuperate for six weeks after such an outing, but at least I’m still capable.

I’ll share another personal trait relevant to today’s message — I’m blessed with rhythm. I’ve been a drummer in various forms since I started banging on pots and pans at age four and over the years I’ve performed in front of thousands and thousands of people, several of them actually sober. In one highly memorable incident at a large outlaw biker rally, my drum riser was entirely surrounded by topless women, one or two of which even possessed the usual number of teeth.

Adding love of music with a strong internal metronome, I logically enjoy cutting a rug. Thus, we have our backstory — a lumpy late-middle-age guy who writes about guns for a living and loves to dance, and even has a bit of talent for it, despite not owning a stereotypical dancer’s body.

My love of “the boogie” frequently collides with my vocation. For instance, two or three decades ago at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trades (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas, a major beer manufacturer sponsored the annual media party. These were wild affairs, attended by hundreds of journos and hangers-on who drank thousands of gallons of free beer. After dinner, awards and a short presentation, the evening was turned over to music and more beer.

On this night, a hot cover band took the stage but the large dance floor remained empty. I was enjoying the music and significant portions of the host’s products while chatting with various friends in the firearms industry. Toward the end of the evening, the band was begging someone, anyone to come out and dance but to no avail. After more pleading by the band and more sampling of the sponsor’s wares, the dangerous little voice inside my head spoke up and said, “Let’s show these deadbeats a thing or two!”

With a resounding war-whoop I started calling people out, pointing, waving my arms, wildly gesticulating, gyrating like a dervish with fleas and generally acting like I’d lost what little mind I did possess, all while leading a growing samba line from the seating area to the dance floor.

Once there, according to bystanders with a clearer recollection of the event, I gave a floor show to shame any budding Baryshnikov. I whirled, I twirled, I rolled on the floor, body parts flying in several different directions simultaneously — but always in time with the music. It made such an impression on the attendees, the fact I’m still employed full-time in the shooting industry is a testament to the fragility of the human memory.