Idaho’s Young Spuds

Grouse Glory

Towards the end of the hunt, Dick and I are driving down a National Forest road and spot a pickup pulled along side the road. A father and his two sons — about 10 and 12 years old — all covered head-to-toe in blaze orange — are standing by it.



The youngest boy is methodically breasting out a grouse on the tailgate. His beaming grin tells the story as we give him a wave, nod of the head and a thumbs-up, welcoming him to the hunting fraternity.



It was one of the most sincere and contagious grins I’ve ever witnessed. The boy will remember the day for the rest of his life, far more than playing a video game, or getting a new smart phone!



After my trip, I feel better about our future. Maybe the geezer-millennial gap isn’t as big as we think, if we just take the time to talk, or simply observe these kids. Better yet, volunteer to take a youngster out!

