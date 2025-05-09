Gun Violence Prevention

About this time last month, the gun prohibition lobby was having fits that the Trump administration was cutting staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially in the Division of Violence Prevention, which reportedly “studies and works to prevent gun deaths and injuries.”

According to one published report lamenting the staff cuts, “The downsizing has also hit the data systems used to track gun violence and craft more effective policies to address it.”

Having spent the past quarter-century writing about “all things firearm,” this remark got my attention. At no time in my career as a journalist have I ever seen any “effective policies” that were more successful at reducing gun-related violent crime than locking up criminals for a very long time. It’s pretty simple, really; a violent individual with a pattern of recidivism is not going to be committing armed robberies, carjackings, drive-by shootings, aggravated assaults, murders, or any other crimes while living rent-free at the “gray bar hotel.”

Back in 1996, Congress adopted a measure known as the Dickey Amendment, named for its sponsor, the late Congressman Jay Dickey (R-Ark.). His intent was to deprive the CDC of funding, which was used for research advocating gun control. Everytown for Gun Safety boasts on its website about its “fierce advocacy” to restore such funding back in 2019. Since then, the annual allocation for this research has been $25 million, according to The Trace, a pro-gun-control online publication supported by anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

The long and short of this is how anti-gunners using CDC data have been referring to a “gun violence epidemic” to justify their calls for bans on certain firearms and increasing restrictions on where and when guns may be carried for personal protection.