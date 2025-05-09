While everyone considers silver and gold precious metals, I have other ideas. For me, good old lead, or Pb #82 as it’s known on the periodic table, is my precious metal of choice. Of course, I like my Pb alloyed with some antimony, (Sb #51), some tin, (Sn #50) and a smidge of arsenic (As #33), for heat treating capabilities. Without arsenic, heat treating is impossible for hardening lead alloys for reasons above my cranial intellect.

As a committed lead head, I’ve cast thousands of pounds of lead alloy into beautifully shaped bullets born from a varied collection of bullet molds. While never considering myself liberal — I perish the very thought — I guess casting bullets is a left-leaning activity. Huh? For bullet casters recycle lead alloys into usefully shaped projectiles for shooting in our guns.

I guess that’s paradoxical. I never thought of it that way until just now but find it funny.