Caught in the Act

When this law was passed no one really knew what the effect would be. It was much like the so-called Affordable Care Act in which it had to be “passed so we would know what’s in it.” Virtually every department store, grocery store and even drugstore had a gun department in those days. Since we had no idea what was really coming, I went to one of the local department stores to see what I should purchase before the law went into effect. The closest store had three Colt Commander semi-automatic pistols, one each in .45 ACP, 9 mm and .38 Super. I really couldn’t afford even one of them so, figuring three would not be any worse than one as far as my finances were concerned, I bought all three.

This was my first encounter with the .38 Super. However I had read Jeff Cooper who called it a perfect Trail Gun. The .38 Super first arrived around 1929/1930 and the early guns were described as flatter shooting and more accurate than the standard .45 ACP 1911. Something had obviously happened since then as this .38 Super would not stay on a piece of notebook paper at 25 yards.

The problem was the barrel. They had changed the barrel and for some reason Colt had gone from using the mouth of the case for headspacing to the very small rim at the back of the case. I sent it off to Bill Wilson and he installed a properly dimensioned barrel and groups shrunk immediately to 2″ or less. It began my love affair with the .38 Super which has yet to abate.