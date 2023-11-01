Trigger Pull: The Key to Accuracy

Seeking Perfection

The perfect trigger pull allows the gun to remain motionless throughout the firing cycle, until after the bullet has left the gun and can no longer be influenced by a jerk on the trigger (both figuratively and literally). In order to develop this type of perfection, you must develop the ability to steadily squeeze the trigger without starting, stopping, jerking, mashing, yanking, slamming, jamming or otherwise varying in the effort.

On some firearms the trigger break will come as a surprise, much like the proverbial glass rod cracking. On others, it will feel like you are pushing a concrete block up a long sandy ramp. Regardless, you must strive to pull the trigger with a steady, unwavering motion, the same way every time. Anything else simply won’t work if you want accurate results.

Finger placement on the trigger is important. With most rifles and single-action pistols, placing only the pad of your finger on the trigger works best. Putting any more of your digit onto the trigger will likely cause the weapon to move in some unintended direction as you fire it. You also want to place your finger so it engages the trigger at a 90-degree angle to the bore of the gun as other angles tend to impart varying degrees of muzzle movement.