The Pocket Protector

A pocket holster should also have a means to keep it from being withdrawn from the pocket when the gun is presented. Some use a non-slip surface or suede to grab the pocket lining, while others use an integral hook design to keep the holster in place. I’ve carried all the different types, and all seem to work fairly well. Fortunately, since pocket holsters are really nothing more than a fancy pouch, they’re fairly inexpensive, so the inevitable process of buy, try, buy another, try another is less painful than for belt holsters. If your current pocket holster is lacking in some way, just find another one until you hit the sweet spot for you.

If you plan to start using pocket carry, you owe it to yourself to actually try it on the shooting range. This can be off-limits for some ranges, so you might have to do dry practice at home. Regardless, if you haven’t made a significant number of practice presentations from your new rig, you’re really shortchanging yourself. Sometimes, it can be eye-opening the moment you discover your gear or technique just isn’t up to the task.

Ultimately, pocket carry is a great way to stay armed at all times without the hassle and discomfort of carrying a larger rig. While it’s not the optimal choice for a deadly confrontation, at least you have a fighting chance because you are armed. Pick a “decent” pistol of “reasonable” caliber, stoke it with high-quality ammunition, place it into a quality, tested holster, and then rest easy because you’ve got some solid protection in your pocket.

Even a teenager can understand that!

Want more online exclusives from GUNS Magazine delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our FREE weekly email newsletters.