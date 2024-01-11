The GLOCK Switch

Hit the Switch

Commonly known as a “’switch,” “chip,” “button” and a host of other names, depending on which street gang or drug dealer you ask, these small devices are increasingly becoming a problem for cops and people who don’t like being hit by stray bullets. In a nutshell, the hereafter-designated “switch” is a small device which replaces the slide cover plate and converts a standard GLOCK pistol into a machine pistol, similar in concept to the GLOCK 18. Some people claim the switch is a form of “auto-sear,” but this nomenclature is incorrect.

Patented in 1998 by Jorge A. Leon, the devices are small, cheap, easy to manufacture and simple to install. Critically, mere possession of a switch is a federal felony worth 10 years in the joint, but they are widely available through online retailers and from offshore sources, sometimes labeled as “airsoft switches.” You won’t be surprised to find the majority of them come from China. The devices are also fairly easy to produce if you have access to a 3D printer or basic machining tools.

The switch disconnects the trigger bar on the GLOCK, allowing the gun to keep making loud noises until you release the trigger or the magazine is empty. According to published reports, the cyclical rate of a switch-equipped GLOCK is somewhere in the gazillions, and a standard magazine dump takes less than one second. Most of the ones I’ve seen confiscated have some type of extended mag, the notoriously unreliable but flashy drum magazines being a favorite of criminals.