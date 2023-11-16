How To: Packs And Pistols

Day Pack

Most of the time, we find ourselves saddled with a “day pack,” something about the size of a bread basket and made to carry all the flotsam necessary for short-term escapades. I use day packs everywhere, from air travel to bushwacking in the mountains to carrying shooting gear at the range. The great thing is most day packs only have two shoulder straps.

If you haven’t worked it out, having two straps doesn’t really impact carrying a firearm unless you plan on using a shoulder holster. As I’ve already made it clear, I’m not a fan of shoulder rigs except in certain limited circumstances, this shouldn’t present a problem.

Just for the sake of argument — and I will get argumentative letters — the reasons I don’t like shoulder rigs are because:

1) You end up pointing your gun at one or more parts of your body as a matter of course.

2) They’re not as practical or comfortable as you would think.

3) They are darn near useless if you use the sternum strap on your shoulder straps

With a day pack, most belt rigs work just fine. I’ve also tried things such as holsters that attach to the pack straps and even binocular cases that attach to the straps or hang in front of your chest. They work, but just barely. Personally, I find stuff swinging around in front of me very uncomfortable.

This also goes for the current craze of carrying a fanny pack — oops, sorry, “Belt Bag” — slung diagonally across your chest. There are much better ways to skin this particular opossum, but if you want to look like one of the cool kids, be my guest. I prefer practicality and comfort. Using a fanny or belt pack does work pretty good with a day pack when used in the designed manner.