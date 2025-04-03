Flash Bang Follies

While pressure and burn injuries at close range are possible, the biggest risk with distraction devices is fire. The Iranian Embassy went up in smoke when the SAS devices set the curtains on fire. My former team nearly burned a house down when a distraction device took a bad bounce and landed between couch cushions. The criminals were in handcuffs in the bedroom when somebody suddenly realized the living room couch was on fire and quickly spreading. This is one reason you’ll always see a fire engine nearby at SWAT incidents.

Once upon a time, I also nearly killed my entire team during training. We had reached a barricade stalemate inside an abandoned warehouse with a role-playing hostage taker when I pulled the pin on my banger. Several people quickly pointed out, screaming through their gas masks, that the atmosphere was heavy with OC gas and I need to immediately stop. In my desire to rush the bad guy, I had forgotten that both OC and its carrier solvent, isopropyl alcohol, make for a dandy flash fire if there is an ignition source. Oops. This is one reason you retain the safety pin from the device on your finger, unlike the movies where they toss it away before chucking their hand grenade.

And, by the way, if you ever try to pull the pin with your teeth like in the action flicks, you’ll be visiting a dental surgeon immediately afterward. The safety on most grenades and similar devices is a cotter pin with a steel ring for gripping with your finger (we always used the ring finger). Step one of deployment is to straighten the legs of the cotter pin beforehand because if you leave the legs bent, you’re liable to rip your finger off before the pin will pull free! You can imagine what it’d do to your bridge work.