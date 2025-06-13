One of the hottest “things” in shooting in the last 10 years was the AR-15 pistol — at least until 2021 when the Biden Administration and its minions in the BATF decided those with pistol stabilizing braces were actually turning the combination into a short-barreled rifle (SBR). The pistol braces came off, and honestly, for most folks, AR-15 pistols reverted to the status of “Why bother?”

Once the Trump Administration came to power, the course was reversed, and pistol stabilizing braces became legal once again. For the moment — at least until the political winds of fortune change yet again — you can own a AR-15 (or whatever flavor you choose) pistol with a brace. However, I’m going to acknowledge the 90,000 lb. gorilla in the room and point out what most folks are loath to admit in print: an AR-15 pistol with an attached pistol brace is often used as an ad-hoc SBR.