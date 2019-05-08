Geissele Automatics URG-I

Features and Function

The standout departure in this gun compared to previous M4 configurations is the mid-length gas system. It is the hands-down best thing ever for a carbine. The mid-length was incorporated in part as a hedge against the “full rigors” — as says the literature — of the M855A1 (AB57) ammo. The stuff is hot! NATO, overall, is hot and getting hotter.



I’ve written many words identifying and solving carbine-length AR15 issues. They all stem from an overage of gas pressure at the gas port in the barrel (i.e. “port pressure”). Gas port location on an original-style carbine is 7" forward. The mid-length system is 9", which is a world of difference! AR15s in all configurations operate in a little universe where fractional milliseconds define “too much” and “not enough.” Additionally, the barrel length ahead of the port (toward the muzzle) influences how long the entire system is under pressure.



Standard carbine post-port length is 9"; the URG-I is 5.5". Another world of difference: Increasing distance to the port gives a relatively huge reduction in port pressure. Alleviating the pressure sooner after the bullet leaves the muzzle lets the URG-I accept a whopping lot more ammo pressure without ill effects. It’s as soft shooting as any carbine I’ve had.



I assembled a lower set for it which closely mimics the issue USASOC gun as I could. As I built it, total gun weight (no sight) is 6 lbs., 9.5 oz. Nice! How does it shoot? How about one MOA at 100 yards with 62-gr. Hornady Black 5.56 NATO?