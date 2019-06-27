Gathered on the fringe

NRA Museum Rocks!

We recently got an exclusive guided tour of the NRA’s National Sporting Arms Museum from curator Joe Wood and a shop towel was needed to contain all the excessive salivation from this wholly overenthusiastic reporter.



Located inside the giant Bass Pro Shops mothership in Springfield, Missouri, the NRA Museum is one of three official NRA museums, the others located at NRA HQ in Fairfax, Virginia and The Whittington Center in New Mexico.



The genesis of the Missouri museum was the interest of Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris. As the story goes, after touring the NRA museum in Virginia, Mr. Morris was inspired to bring a similar collection to his giant outdoor shopping playground. Morris provided space free-of-charge to the NRA and they brought out hundreds of unique firearms from their collection.



Inside the museum, located above the gun and hunting accessories department of the mega store, you will find everything from the rubber gun props used in several famous war movies to one-of-kind prototypes, along with the guns of several famous lawmen and at least a couple of infamous bad guys. You can even view President Teddy Roosevelt’s bedside pistol.



The museum is free of charge and open to the public every day of the year except Christmas from 10 am to 7 pm. Located 10 minutes off Interstate 44, it is an absolutely must-see if you pass through the area — or even if you aren’t! Between the Museum, the incredible Bass Pro Shops superstore and its attached (and also world-class) World of Wildlife Museum, plan on spending an entire day at the complex.