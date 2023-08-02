Gather Around the Campfire

Hunting (Camp) Regulations

For the young and inexperienced, if you’ve read this far, I’ll assume you are interested in putting down the Eyeball Gouger 5000 video game to go outdoors to make your own real memories around a campfire. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before attending your first hunting camp.

First off, surprisingly, you don’t need a fire. It’s your choice. I tend to run a “cold camp” because I’m too lazy and curmudgeonly to fart around with building a fire, but if you feel it necessary, I won’t stop you. In fact, I’ll even try to grudgingly enjoy it.

Secondly, if there is an inveterate blowhard in the group, try to convince them to forget the fire and use the time to go clean their gun, talk to the cook about their special dietary needs or — much preferably — accidentally direct them into the nearby grizzly den.

Nothing kills a good campfire fat-chewing session than sharing it with “that” guy who has never met a name he couldn’t drop or a lie he couldn’t top. Even if you’ve recently been elected pope, the blowhard will work tirelessly to top your story, usually with a statement like, “Pope, huh? That’s nice; it reminds me of the time I was hunting in the Zambezi with the king of Sweden. As usual, I started the day with a half-slice of toast….”

Periodically remaining quiet is good manners but when the rule is enforced by being unable to get a word in edgewise, it ruins the mood for everyone. If the blowhard doesn’t figure out why nobody else is speaking — and they often don’t — the best response is to simply slip away for a fresh beverage or a quick irrigation of the local flora and then never return. I once drove home from Africa for this reason. Away from the fire, I’ll also often make productive use of the time by slipping a scorpion into the bunk of the blowhard.

What you must not do is succumb to the urge to sneak up from behind and crush the blowhard’s skull with a large river rock. Nothing ruins a good hunt more than a police interrogation. However, I will not discuss the matter further because my public defender tells me after an acquittal, you’re not required to talk about it anymore.

Thirdly, be aware politics can be a fraught topic. While a good political argument can be enjoyable and even enlightening, in today’s climate it usually ends up with two hunters fighting it out with flaming boughs. This can be exceptionally dangerous as it often leads to one or more beers getting kicked over. If things look like they are heading a contentious direction, it’s best to change the topic to something less hateful such as race relations.

Fourth and finally, keep the firebug under control. We’ve all been in a camp where one member of the group has a fascination — verging on an unhealthy obsession — with building a fire. He’s easy to spot as he’ll instantly volunteer to build the fire even though you just arrived in camp and it’s mid-afternoon in August in South Florida.

Once he does have the fire going, he’ll pester and poke at it relentlessly like a hyper-caffeinated toddler until the wood supply is finally consumed around 8 p.m. It’s doesn’t matter if you start with four cords of seasoned oak, he’ll burn it all within a few hours. The only upside is the fact it is possible to get a little iron ore smelting done as you wait for dinner.

As pointed out earlier, a fire isn’t a requirement for a good hunting camp discussion but the synergy it creates is profound. As the fire goes from a cheery leaping blaze to a somber glowing pile and eventually a cold gray ash pit, so does the natural course of the conversation. With a firebug in camp, sitting around the smoldering corpse of a fire just past dusk results with everyone drifting off to bed so early you might not even be hungover in the morning — another grave breach of hunting camp etiquette.