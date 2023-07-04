Free-Range Junk

Beginnings

When you first start shooting, regardless of discipline, you quickly realize the people you want to emulate, the erstwhile “pros,” have a well-stocked range bag sitting nearby. Whether your personal hero’s kit is full of shotgun shells, lots of spare rifle magazines or a tray full of speed loaders, you’re instantly intrigued at what is essentially the male equivalent of a woman’s purse. You want one of your own, badly, and you immediately start down the long, winding road to perdition, um, range bag Nirvana.

This comparison to a woman’s handbag is apt. I’m pretty sure if my wife and I were having a quiet lunch near a military base and someone suddenly screamed, “Does anyone have a NMEA-MKII MOD 2 nuclear core removal tool!?!” she’d heave the famous sigh — which I’ve decoded to mean “all men are hopelessly stupid” — rummage through her handbag and calmly ask, “Do you want metric or SAE?”

Any woman, especially those who are moms, carry everything in their purse you could possibly need during the course of a day regardless if the problem is modest hunger pangs or an urgent need to perform emergency liver surgery. The range bag fills those same requirements for shooters.

The typical range bag starts out simple — spare ammo, magazines or loaders, a few tools, maybe a small bottle of oil along with hearing and eye protection. For the OCD members of the group there might be a notepad and pen, a few target pasters, a staple gun and ammo, maybe some duct tape and a few other odds and ends.

This is pretty much the standard load-out for an “average” range bag. However, as time goes on, things are added in the “just in case” and “this would be really handy” categories. From there, the sky is literally the limit, which is why you shouldn’t be surprised to eventually find yourself carrying a blowtorch or military cargo parachute.

Of course, you’re obliged to try out every possible bag and container under the sun, changing things out more often than Megan “We just want to live a quiet life” Markle sends out press releases. Your current bag is neigh-on perfect — at least until you realize there is a better, bigger, more “perfect” bag down at the gun store or an online retailer. “Cha-Ching” says the cash register.

This continues for decades. This weird problem also affects guns, holsters, binoculars, reloading presses or even fishing rods and boats — what is perfect today suddenly becomes the most regretfully imperfect piece of gear you’ve ever purchased just a few hours later. Chagrined and wildly repulsed by what seems to be your criminally stupid choice of gear, you quickly move on to your next bag or box until it too falls victim to this strange spell and gets added to the ever-growing pile in the garage.

This is why your dusty stockpile of abandoned gear undoubtedly contains various iterations of small, medium and large range bags, along with various-sized range boxes, a couple of range tackle boxes, countless range ammo cans, one or two range rolling bags and several range backpacks. For those who are hopelessly addicted to shooting, there are even range pickup trucks or range trailers. GUNS writer Mike Venturino actually has a dedicated range building after recognizing a 52-foot Wabash National semi trailer wasn’t big enough for all his shooting junk. Until I meet someone who owns a dedicated range container ship, Mike is the current winner of the range bag war.