Follow A Leader

Taking The Lead

Is Knudsen all wet? I doubt it, considering his background. His history is not just of a proverbial “rising star,” it also reflects a political savvy that doesn’t just work in Montana, but elsewhere. In the West, a gun-faker doesn’t last too long in politics and they’re pretty easy to spot.

Knudsen was first elected to the Montana Legislature in 2010. By 2013, he was House Speaker pro tem. In 2015, he was elected House Speaker and he was re-elected to that position in 2017.

When he ran for attorney general a couple of years ago, he won. Now, other Republican AGs seem agreeable to follow his lead when it comes to a show of solidarity on various issues, especially when it is related to gun rights. Hey, if you’re in a group preparing to take a stand on some firearms issue, you’re going to talk to the colleague who makes his own ammunition, right?

The surprising — actually, disappointing — thing about too many gun owners is they habitually vote for people who are not really their friends. Such politicians may act friendly when they need your vote, but after the election, they suddenly become incommunicado when the Second Amendment is on the table. This leaves the “Sportsmen for So-and-So” groups scrambling to make excuses, unless they disband and the leaders disappear so they don’t have to make excuses.

Why talk about this now? Mid- to late summer in the year prior to an election year is when wannabe candidates are quietly putting together their campaigns. If someone tells you otherwise, he or she is either dumb or intentionally misleading — if somebody is only still “thinking about” running and hasn’t “made up their mind,” that person is already behind.

Find someone in your state like Knudsen, who is not shy about acknowledging guns are a passion and gun rights are a priority. Such people are out there, they just need encouragement. Getting such people elected is a key component of winning the Second Amendment battle and defending the right to keep and bear arms.

