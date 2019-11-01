Flattop "Influencea"

Man-Made Necessity

It’s funny how a single man has the ability to influence us to the point of needing a gun just like his. Called Gun Influencea, it’s a condition caused by the influence of others, this malady only has one sure cure — and you know what it is.



Over the years I’ve cured myself from numerous bouts by having several blued-steel antidotes locked in my safe whenever a booster shot is needed. Youngsters seem particularly prone to Gun Influencea, but I’ve seen it strike old curmudgeons just as fast.



Avoidance is the best way to steer clear of exposure from this virus, but what fun is that? The breeding-grounds for Gun Influencea appear to mutate in the pages of old gun magazines and books, as well as from fellow gun enthusiasts, especially the older ones.



If a “seasoned” gun buddy cracks open his vault and starts pulling out guns, hold your breathe — and slowly back away to prevent breathing in this airborne contagion. If not, you’ll be sucked in from the glimmer of blued steel and warm walnut, trust me!