Fear, “The Persuader”

They Never Listen

Probably the most-feared treatment for ER rulebreakers was getting “the treatment” from Baker.

Things followed a predictable trajectory, something I eventually began to relish with the tiny bit of sadistic pleasure hiding in my heart. We would drag or carry the aforementioned disobedient drunk into the ER where the staff would, initially anyway, try to use kindness and soft language to de-escalate and calm the person.

Often this would work, but sometimes it didn’t. In those instances, the nurses and techs would shift into the “Okay, we’re gonna play that game”-mode of operation. They’d do a fine job of taking medical care of the person but where normally they’d show loads of compassion and empathy, due to the spitting, cursing and kicking actions of the patient, kindness took an early morning coffee break.

For the worst of the worst, Nurse Baker would enter the room. Like all good leaders, she once mentioned she tried to avoid subjecting any of

“her” nurses to such a problematic patient so she’d tag into the fray as primary “caregiver.”

I often saw the revised scene through my budding writer’s eye — The trauma room door swings open, a mist of smoke swirls and in steps Nurse Baker, casually twirling her stethoscope like a single-action horse pistol. Her steely gaze is fixed on the foaming drunk strapped to the gurney. The camera zooms fast into her eyes, just like in “High Plains Drifter.”

After a second she asks calmly, “Why did you spit on my nurse?” She sounded exactly like Clint Eastwood.

“#*@#&$#%$%!!” responds The Drunk, oblivious to what happened to bad guys in Sergio Leone westerns.

“You shouldn’t say things like that,” she’d remark dryly. “I guess we’ll do things the hard way…”

The music swells in an ominous, minor key….

“The Hard Way” was a well-established procedure. The doctor in residence would have undoubtedly ordered a urine screen to check the patient for drugs and alcohol to effectively prescribe treatment. The manner in which the urine was obtained from the patient typically involved a small plastic cup. However, when the patient was unable or unwilling to provide said sample, a catheter would be inserted.

Guess who got to choose the appropriate size of catheter? The nurse. And, if you had screwed up badly enough Baker was now your nurse….

You can see where this is going.

I’ve seen burly, hard-case grown men spontaneously levitate three feet and immediately curl up in the fetal position, whimpering like a little girl, upon the conclusion of the short-yet-abrupt procedure. Baker, meanwhile connecting a tube, which appeared to be the same diameter as an overfed anaconda, would quietly reassure the patient. “Don’t worry, honey,” she would say, dripping sincerity and patting the patient on the leg, “I’ll be here to take it out, too.”

This procedure also worked for those faking unconsciousness, a rather common set of circumstances when the patient was sure they were eventually going to jail. Many arrestees sincerely believed an unexplained loss of consciousness would keep them confined to the hospital rather than from going to the hoosgow. Nurse Baker would soon show them the error of their ways

Her weapon of choice was a catheter the hospital staff referred to as “The Persuader.” Watching the application of this special medical-grade plumbing, apparently manufactured from discarded transoceanic fuel pipes, was almost like one of those religious television shows. You know, the ones where people jump up from their wheelchair after the extravagantly coiffed TV preacher lays on hands. When the House Supervisor put her healing hands on these “unconscious” people, they soon danced a frantic gyrating jig like there was no tomorrow.

And they were certainly healed of their misconceptions.