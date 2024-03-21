Dodge! Parry! Thrust!

The Scoop

Many years ago, I was duly impressed by my first knife defense instructor, and my admiration has only grown over the years. At the beginning of our class, he gathered the neophyte hack-and-slash crew together and immediately offered up the main rule of knife fighting: don’t get involved in a knife fight.

This straightforward nugget was spoken by a man who I honestly believe could kill an entire battalion of terrorists with a slice of sharpened melba toast. If he says you don’t want to be involved with a knife fight, then buddy, there is some profound advice! The instructor pointed out that in a real-live knife skirmish, both parties will get cut badly, with the winner typically being the person who bleeds out last!

I’ll be the first to admit that I have never been in a ‘real’ knife fight during my days on the beat, or elsewhere for that matter — my historical response to such problems is the immediate production of a large-caliber handgun. Sometimes, even a small-caliber handgun, suitably applied, can ward off those uncomfortable stab wounds. Either way, I’ve never found myself in a situation where astonishing martial arts skills were required to prevent cold air and warm blood from exchanging places. And, it’s a darn good thing.

Therein lays this writer’s first and only commandment for knife fighting: carry a gun whenever possible. Every single “legit” knife instructor I know carries a handgun, sometimes two, even if they don’t make the fact public. It just makes good sense.