Vote!

I was just listening to the Podcast concerning the November 3rd election. When you speak next on elections please remember to say something about all the rest of the offices up for vote. Here in Texas during the ’18 election we were able to keep Ted Cruz but a lot of the down-ballot offices were lost to the Democrats. The Dems voted straight while the Republicans voted for the office. This allowed the Dems to flip many state and local positions.

Al Sherrill

Great point and this letter just might end up in Crossfire as a reminder! —BW