Compromise Part IV — The New Frontier

Making It Work

If such a sixgun shoots low, it is an easy fix, namely simply filing down the front sight. However, if it shoots high, that means the front sight has to be made taller, which is not such an easy fix. If the windage is off, the barrel must be turned using a special vise. The adjustable-sighted Colt New Frontier requires nothing more than a proper fitting screwdriver to change point of impact. The addition of adjustable sights also turns a Colt Single Action into a viable hunting handgun.

The first run of the Colt New Frontier, known as 2nd Generation sixguns, began at serial number 3000NF and finished in 1974 at serial number 72XX. Four chamberings were offered in this first run of magnificent “modern” Colt Flat-Top Target sixguns — .45 Colt, .44 Special, .357 Magnum, and very rarely, .38 Special. Standard barrel lengths of 4-3/4″, 5-1/2″ and 7-1/2″ were cataloged but not in every caliber. Serial numbers for the New Frontier run from 3000NF to 73XXNF.

In 1978, the New Frontier went back into production, joining the 3rd Generation run of the Single Action Army. Just as with the Single Actions, the ratchet on the back of the cylinder and the hand were changed, the full-length cylinder pin bushing was dropped in favor of a collar in the front of the cylinder only, and for some very strange reason, the threads were changed on the 3rd Generation barrels. From 1873 until 1975, the barrel threads of Colt Single Actions had been 20 tpi; however, all 3rd Generation Colts were 24 tpi. The upside to this is 24 tpi happens to be what Ruger frames and barrels are, so I bought all of the New Frontier barrels a local gun shop had when they went out of business and have used these to build several custom sixguns on Three-Screw Ruger Single Actions.

The most bothersome change to me was the profile of the 3rd Generation hammers, both on the Single Action and the New Frontier. The early hammers appeared to have a ground-off spur with a very un-eye-appealing flattened off profile. Thankfully this was eventually changed and all hammers were properly contoured. Serial numbers began at 01001NF, using five digits instead of four. Chamberings were .45 Colt, .357 Magnum, .44 Special and .44-40. Production ended in 1982, however, a few were assembled from parts for the next two years.

The New Frontier had been gone for 30 years and I assumed we would never see it again. That was very unfortunate for sixgunners, so I looked for an alternative, which we will talk about in the next installment on Ruger Blackhawks — namely, having 3rd Generation Colt New Frontier barrels fitted to re-chambered Flat-Top, Old Model Three Screw and 50th Anniversary .357 Magnum Blackhawks.