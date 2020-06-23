The Gun

According to the backstory, the Armat M41A Pulse Rifle fires M309 10x24mm explosive-tipped caseless, light armor piercing rounds from a 99-round detachable box magazine. The underslung pump-action U-1 30mm grenade launcher carries four rounds and fires a variety of high explosive payloads.

The weapons were designed by James Cameron and crafted by Simon Atherton, the head armorer at the British prop company Bapty and Co. The prop M41As were actually bodged-together amalgams of three real firearms. The heart of the gun was an operational M1A1 Thompson submachinegun, the U-1 grenade launcher was a cut-down Remington 870 pump shotgun and the forearm came from a Franchi SPAS-12 shotgun. There were either three or four live-firing weapons manufactured for the film, though only one had an operational grenade launcher. I would willingly trade my entire retirement portfolio for that gun today.

Bapty armorers custom machined the metal bits holding these guns together in-house. The aluminum shells were hand built by a racecar manufacturer. The LED ammunition counters were crafted by the movie’s special effects department.

The original concept art had the M41A built around HK MP5 rather than Thompsons but the 9mm muzzle flash was inadequate for Cameron’s vision. The gun nerd truly committed to his craft can glimpse the MP5-based pre-production version printed on the “Peace Through Superior Firepower” T-shirt worn by PFC Ricco Frost in the film. The fact I know this should lend insight into why I have so few normal friends.