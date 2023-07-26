Beware the Demoralizer

Stick Together Or Hang …

Do you want to know the single most important difference between liberals and conservatives? Liberals fight their internal battles privately, while conservatives make a habit of fighting amongst themselves in public and sometimes making a spectacle of it. This sends a message to voters in the middle — the people you need on your side in order to win — that you’re not very well organized, thus you probably should not be put in charge.

What pro-Second Amendment citizens don’t seem to grasp is that if they had stuck together and voted in the first place, and taken the Legislature away from the gun control party or at least balanced the odds, none of this would have happened. Anti-gunners cannot pass laws if they’re not in office or if they are the minority party. It is monumentally frustrating to encourage people to vote, only to have them sit on their apathy and then complain on social media about how major gun rights organizations didn’t prevent anti-gunners from winning.

About the same time Democrats were planning their campaign to demoralize Boebert voters in Colorado, Rasmussen Reports released a survey revealing “Nearly a third of American voters would consider voting for a third-party candidate in next year’s presidential race, and Democrats are more open to the idea than either Republicans or independents.” The survey revealed 31% of likely voters said it was “somewhat likely” they would vote for a third-party candidate. But 59% are not so likely to do that, and 32% said it is “not at all likely.”

Don’t sucker for it. Democrats may say that now, only to lull voters into believing they’re not really interested in creating one-party dominance. They are delighted when disillusioned conservatives vote for a third party, no-chance candidate, thus splitting the conservative vote and propelling liberals into office. Once there, these “progressives” quickly demonstrate how unfriendly they are to your rights. Look at Michigan. Look at Minnesota. Look at California, New Jersey and New York. Don’t forget Illinois, Washington and Oregon. How many examples do you require before the light goes on and you ultimately conclude the only way to put these people out of your misery is to vote them out of office.

Like it or not, there is one party that protects your rights and one that is trying to erase them. For those who want a third-party victory, it’s going to take a lot of work that involves more than just wishful thinking and social media. First, vote the liberals out of office, because if moderates and conservatives have the majority they control the legislative agenda. Once you’ve accomplished this, you gradually work in the third-party choices if this is your goal. Be willing to spend years getting this done, and in the meantime, don’t allow yourselves to be beguiled by some smooth-talking anti-gunner.