Beto shoots gun control efforts in the foot

They Are Watching You

Second Amendment advocates often sound an alarm about government overreach and civil rights being abridged, then the other side scoffs and says, “Oh, you’re just being paranoid.” I usually respond by saying, “It’s not paranoia if people really are out to get you.”



If you own a night vision scope by American Technologies Network (ATN) Co., the government is out to get you, or at least your information. They want your personal identifiers, not because you’ve committed any crime but because a few people might have.

On September 5, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency requested Apple and Google share information on who downloaded Obsidian 4, an app which allows users to control their ATN Night Vision scope via a cell phone. The apparent reason was to investigate violations of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), i.e. people taking ATN scopes to other countries. The problem here is the vast majority of people who own an ATN scope or downloaded the app have done nothing wrong, so the government’s request amounts to a “fishing expedition” to see if they can figure out who might have committed a crime based on the fact they downloaded software to their phone. Not cool.