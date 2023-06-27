Beretta Model 71 Jaguar

At The Range

One advantage of a 3.5″ barrel is that pretty much every .22 Long Rifle load stays well within subsonic limitations, which was undoubtedly a consideration when employing suppressed versions of the M71 Jaguar.

We chronographed a couple of loads we had on hand. Our average with Aguila 40-grain HV was 927 fps whereas the company’s standard velocity 40-grain Rifle Match averaged 811 fps. Seiller and Bellot 40-grain Club ammo averaged 902 fps.

Unable to resist the cat tie-in, we tried some elderly Winchester Wildcat 40-grain HV stuff that hit 920 fps. Finally, just for grins we clocked some 60-grain Aguila Sniper Subsonic which averaged 665 fps. From the little Jaguar, we could really notice the extra thump of those heavier bullets.

This M71 shot quite well for us at 25 yards off a sandbag rest. The fixed sights are rather small but good enough for our “unsuppressed” Jaguar, although getting a decent sight picture would be problematic with a can installed. The best 5-shot group with Aguila HV solids measured at just under 2″ with four shots in a 1″ cluster. The trigger was quite nice, breaking at just a hair under 4 lbs.

After we got done with chronographs at 10 feet and paper targets at 25 yards, we squandered a few boxes of bullets shooting at clay birds on a 50-yard berm. The results were gratifying. The short-barreled little .22 isn’t what you’d call your optimum rimfire plinker, but you can hit small stuff at the longer yardages once you get the drop doped out.

How about value? I’ve seen M71 Jaguars go for nearly $800 on up to $1,200 or so, which would be a pretty nice return (even taking inflation into account) on a gun costing just under $60 back in 1969.

If any vintage .22 pistol deserves the title of “sleeper,” this would, in my estimation, be it. Collecting out-of-print handguns for trade bait or as an investment is all well and good but I couldn’t imagine owning a Model 71 Jaguar and not shooting it.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine