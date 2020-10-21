.41 Mag Slugs

Gun Shop Rat

Whenever checking my business establishments as a young copper, I paid particular attention to the local gun shops, always keeping an eye out for anything .41 Magnum. Funny thing — I never saw any. Seems guys who bought ’em, liked ’em, never trading them in.

Closest I came was buying .41 Magnum brass at a gun show for a great price. I bought it and several bullet molds before actually getting my first .41 Magnum handgun more than two years later but I had ammo loaded and ready. I finally got a Blackhawk in the early ’90s when Ruger decided to make a run of .41 Magnum Blackhawks.

After the first, the gates opened up and I started seeing them after I stopped looking. Of course, I never passed on any I saw.