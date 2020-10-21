.41 Mag Slugs

The Molds
The first mold I obtained was an RCBS 210-gr. SWC. An accurate bullet, I shot it the first couple of years along with the “Keith” slug, Lyman 410459. I found a “used” double cavity, followed by a 4-banger, to speed-up production rate. I happily shot bullets from these molds for years over 20 grains of 2400, Elmer’s load, for nearly 1,500 fps.
About 7–8 years ago, I won an online bid for a rare 230-gr. four-cavity Saeco Keith mold which drops beautiful “Keith” style bullets, the only difference being a slightly heavier nose profile.