Over the years I’ve often heard the question asked, “What was the best Christmas gift you ever received?” Usually this is qualified by “Maybe not the most expensive, or the biggest surprise, but the most memorable; the one you’ll always remember as the best.” For me, the answer is easy. I’ve known exactly what it was since I was 19-years old. It was a pair of socks.

They weren’t just any socks. They were new, never worn, clean, dry military-issue boot socks, and they were perhaps the only such pair within 100 miles. They were a gift from my best friend and “roommate” in our 2-man fighting hole on Christmas Eve. He had bartered who-knows-what for them over a month before, and kept them secretly hidden away in a plastic bag.

It was hardly possible for us to hide anything from each other. We were closer than brothers, and lived out of each other’s rucksacks. I knew how difficult hiding things could be, because I had done the same with something he highly prized: a can of fruit cocktail, almost as rare as clean dry socks.

We decided to exchange gifts on Christmas Eve, because the odds were against us seeing another dawn. He opened the fruit cocktail and offered me a spoonful. Grinning, he announced he wasn’t going to die and leave an unopened can for someone else to enjoy. I put on the socks right away, reveling in their luxury, and he smiled like the proud poppa he would never get the chance to be. He was killed in action the following July. One lone surviving photo of him, smiling in the sun on a shell-cratered hilltop is a cherished memento. Does anyone wonder why that pair of socks has always been my “best Christmas gift”?