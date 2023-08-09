Hunters are invited to register today for one of two free, family-friendly “Hunter Sight-In” events held at the Vortex Optics’ state-of-the-art shooting facility in Barneveld, Wisconsin. Take the guesswork and hassle out of sighting in your rifle with experts who can get you confidently prepared to make the perfect shot when it counts.

The event will be held Aug. 15-16 and Nov. 8-9, with one-hour time slots available from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

This year’s event will also feature a family-friendly “deer camp,” with a wall tent, food, drinks, pull tabs for prizes, big buck stories and more. To be a part of the fun, all you have to do is register online.

Attendees must bring their own rifle (unloaded with a chamber flag in) and ammunition. For questions prior to the event regarding what to bring, call 1-800-4VORTEX.