Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Pro

The ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Pro is powered by either two 3-volt CR123 lithium batteries or one Streamlight rechargeable SL-B26 lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack. This multi-fuel option allows for the use of primary disposable batteries if the rechargeable cell is out of power.

When using the SL-B26 battery pack, the light delivers 1,000 lumens, 50,000 candela and a 447-meter beam distance on high. On low, it provides 60 lumens, 3,100 candela, and a beam distance of 111 meters.

When using CR123A batteries, the new light runs for up to 1.25 hours on high and 21 hours on low. With an SL-B26 battery pack inserted, the light’s run time is up to 1.75 hours on high and 24 hours on low. The run time for the strobe feature is up to 3.5 hours, depending on the type of battery used.

The new light is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish. It measures 5.43 inches in length and weighs 6.6 ounces with two CR123 batteries and 7.2 ounces with the SL-B26 rechargeable battery pack.

When using the standard push-button switch, it is IP67-rated for waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes and is IP54-rated for water-resistant operation with the remote pressure switch installed. Extensively live-fire tested, the light is impact-resistance tested to two meters.

The ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Pro is available as a Light Only or as a System, which includes a remote pressure switch, Jack-Cap tail switch, remote retaining clips, double-sided tape, zip ties and a M-LOK mount. It has an MSRP that ranges from $210 to $266 depending on the configuration and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. For more information, visit Streamlight.com.

