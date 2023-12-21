EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Springfield Armory California-Compliant 20” Hellion 5.56mm

Written By GUNS Staff
0

Springfield Armory‘s Hellion 20” rifle California-compliant model is the newest addition to the Hellion line of 5.56mm bullpups.

By including a  California-compliant grip from Strike Industries, SA muzzle brake, non-adjustable stock and a 10-round Magpul PMAG, the bullpup is now available for sale in America’s more restrictive locales.

With an innovative bullpup configuration where the action is located behind the trigger, this Hellion features a 20” barrel for increased downrange performance without sacrificing overall length. It sports ambidextrous controls that pair with a reversible case ejection system, allowing it to be easily fired from either shoulder.

SPECS

• Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO (.223 REM)

• Overall Length: 31.75 inches

• Barrel Length: 20 inches (CMV w/ Bayonet Lug, Melonite, 1:7)

• Weight: 8 lbs. 6 oz.

• Front Sight: Integrated flip-up, Elevation adjustable

• Rear Sight: Integrated flip-up with 5-position aperture, Windage adjustable

• Gas System: 2-Position adjustable, Short stroke piston

• Handguard: Polymer, M-LOK

• Stock: Fixed

• Charging Handle: Ambidextrous, Non-reciprocating

• Safety Switch: Ambidextrous

For more on the California-Compliant 20” Hellion 5.56mm (MSRP of $2,031), visit Springfield-Armory.com.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

“I Like Kids,...
Many people are convinced the rules of genteel living can, and should, be suspended in the outdoors. Therefore, Brent T. Wheat presents his version of the...
Read Full Article
Yellow text on dark background that reads
A Gun Under The...
For most folks, receiving their first gun under the Christmas tree is one of the most magical memories of life. Roy Huntington and Host Brent T. Wheat...
Read Full Article
The FN SCAR-L
It was 2009 and SFC Mike Delgado was on his third trip downrange since 911. Delgado really should have been dead or in prison. He grew up a dirt-poor kid...
Read Full Article