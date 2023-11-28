The 110 KLYM weighs in at less than 6 pounds. For enhanced functionality in the field, the 110 KLYM options include a user-adjustable 1.5-4 lb. AccuTrigger, three-position tang safety, blueprinted action, drilled and tapped receiver (8-40) and a one-piece Picatinny scope rail.

Weighing between 6.6 and 6.7 pounds, depending on the model, the Impulse KLYM is Savage’s lightest straight-pull rifle to date. It also features the user-adjustable AccuTrigger, but a two-position tang safety model instead of three.

Both bolt handles are threaded (5/16 x 24) and sport a carbon fiber bolt knob; however, the straight-pull Impulse KLYM’s bolt handle is ambidextrous, removable and multi-positional. Available calibers for both the 110 KLYM (MSRP $2,699) and Impulse KLYM (MSRP $3,299) include .300 Win Mag, .300 WSM, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC and 7mm PRC.

To learn more, visit SavageArms.com.

