Savage Arms KLYM
Centerfire Big Game Rifles
Savage Arms has incorporated new technologies into its latest line of big game hunting rifles — the KLYM Series — which includes the 110 and Impulse platforms. The line is a result of exclusive partnerships with PROOF Research and Fine Ballistic Tools (FBT).
Each KLYM rifle features an exclusive carbon fiber wrapped, steel cut and 5/8×24 threaded barrel from PROOF research. When combined with the FBT custom carbon fiber stock, these rifles will allow hunters to go further and hunt harder with less weight. The stocks also include a one-button adjustable comb height, two sling studs and a Magnaswitch system installed.
The 110 KLYM weighs in at less than 6 pounds. For enhanced functionality in the field, the 110 KLYM options include a user-adjustable 1.5-4 lb. AccuTrigger, three-position tang safety, blueprinted action, drilled and tapped receiver (8-40) and a one-piece Picatinny scope rail.
Weighing between 6.6 and 6.7 pounds, depending on the model, the Impulse KLYM is Savage’s lightest straight-pull rifle to date. It also features the user-adjustable AccuTrigger, but a two-position tang safety model instead of three.
Both bolt handles are threaded (5/16 x 24) and sport a carbon fiber bolt knob; however, the straight-pull Impulse KLYM’s bolt handle is ambidextrous, removable and multi-positional. Available calibers for both the 110 KLYM (MSRP $2,699) and Impulse KLYM (MSRP $3,299) include .300 Win Mag, .300 WSM, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC and 7mm PRC.
