Savage Arms has again teamed up with proven partners on their new rifle — the Savage 110 Ultralite Elite. The 110 Ultralite Elite features a Savage-designed, carbon fiber-wrapped stainless steel barrel made by PROOF Research and a HNT26 folding carbon fiber stock from MDT. This new rifle, combined with partner technologies, was designed to achieve lighter weights for longer treks and higher altitude big game hunts.

At approximately five pounds, the 110 Ultralite Elite is designed to combat elevation and elements while maintaining the performance of a factory-blueprinted Savage 110 action. The folding buttstock reduces the overall length by nine inches when folded, and allows for ease of transport in the backcountry. The carbon fiber-wrapped stainless steel barrel provides the user with a lightweight carry on the rifle in all conditions.

The Savage 110 Ultralite Elite is available in six calibers — .300 WIN Mag, .300 WSM, .308 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC and 7mm PRC.