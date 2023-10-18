EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Savage 110 Trail Hunter

Designed For Hunters
Written By GUNS Staff
Savage Arms has teamed up with Hogue to introduce the 110 Trail Hunter — a rugged hunting rifle designed to stand up to the elements, no matter the conditions.

Hogue’s overmolded rifle stocks have long been known to provide outstanding performance and grip. The full coverage OD Green rubber overmold on the stock provides the user with a superior hold on the rifle in all conditions, while the Cerakote ceramic coating on the barreled action helps to seal out the worst that mother nature can dish out.

The Savage 110 Trail Hunter rifle is as versatile as any in the Savage lineup and is available in popular predator, varmint and deer calibers. It’s also chambered in some of the newest and most advanced straight wall and magnum cartridges available.

Key features:

• Tungsten Cerakoted barreled action

• Hogue Overmolded rifle stock in OD Green

• Button rifled barrel

• Threaded, medium heavy barrel

• 2 sling swivel studs

• 2-piece Weaver style bases

• 2.5-6 lb. user-adjustable AccuTrigger

• Detachable box magazine

• 3 position tang safety

For full specs on each model, visit SavageArms.com.

