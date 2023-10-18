Savage Arms has teamed up with Hogue to introduce the 110 Trail Hunter — a rugged hunting rifle designed to stand up to the elements, no matter the conditions.

Hogue’s overmolded rifle stocks have long been known to provide outstanding performance and grip. The full coverage OD Green rubber overmold on the stock provides the user with a superior hold on the rifle in all conditions, while the Cerakote ceramic coating on the barreled action helps to seal out the worst that mother nature can dish out.

The Savage 110 Trail Hunter rifle is as versatile as any in the Savage lineup and is available in popular predator, varmint and deer calibers. It’s also chambered in some of the newest and most advanced straight wall and magnum cartridges available.