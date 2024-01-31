0
New From Streamlight
As Seen At SHOT Show 2024
Strion 2020 Rechargeable Flashlight
The Streamlight Strion 2020 is the latest in its line of duty-ready work lights for police, military and first responders. The rechargeable light delivers up to 1,200 lumens and 28,000 candela. It features both head and tail push-button on/off switches, an easy-to-use mode select switch for choosing light intensities and a convenient battery status indicator.
Positioned in line with the head switch, the thumb-accessible, three-position mode selector allows for easy toggling through the light’s high, medium or low outputs. The head and tail switch both offer full control independent of one another and provide one-handed operation of the light’s momentary, constant on or strobe modes. Also located in the head switch is a battery status indicator that displays green when charged and red when the light needs to be charged.
The Streamlight Strion 2020 is powered by a 3.6V, 3450mAh lithium-ion battery, which yields a 335-meter beam distance and a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes on high. On medium, the light offers 460 lumens, 10,000 candela, a 200-meter beam distance and a 5.5 hour run time. On low, the Strion 2020 provides an extended 12 hours of run time, 120 lumens and 3,000 candela over a 110-meter beam distance. The light’s high-intensity strobe runs for 3.5 continuous hours.
The lithium-ion battery can be charged with any existing Strion charger. The battery, which can be recharged up to 1,000 times, fully recharges in 4.5 hours; the charging base indicator will go from steady to blinking when fully charged.
The Strion 2020 also features a high-efficiency TIR optic that is impact- and chemical-resistant and an LED impervious to shock with a 50,000-hour lifetime. The light is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish. An anti-roll design ensures the light does not move when placed on a flat surface.
The Streamlight Strion 2020 measures 6.33 inches in length and weighs 5.7 ounces with its included battery. It features an IPX7-rated design for waterproof operation up to 1 meter, and it is also two-meter impact resistance tested.
Available in black, the Strion 2020 has an MSRP ranging from $217.59 to $351.31, depending on the model, and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.
Upgraded TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 2 Series
Streamlight also introduced upgraded models of its TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 2 series of lights, each now featuring an HPL (High Performance, High Lumen) face cap for a super-bright beam of up to 1,000 lumens and an extended reach of up to 22,000 candela.
The popular TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 2 models, both also available with red or green lasers, have been upgraded with the new face cap to provide improved beam distance when mounted to long guns.
Packaged as a system, each rail-mounted light features independently operating push-button and remote pressure switches that provide momentary or constant operation; the kit provides everything users need to mount to long guns. The lights are also available in light-only models.
The laser models include a three-position mode selector to switch between LED only, LED/Laser or Laser only modes. The face cap on all the lights offers a ‘safe-off’ feature to prevent unintentional activation.
The upgraded models are designed to quickly and securely attach to any long gun with a MIL Standard 1913 or NATO Rail, without the need for hands in front of the muzzle. Each light includes a key kit to securely fit onto a broad array of weapons.
All models feature a white power LED and include a custom TIR optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. The TLR RM 1 Laser and TLR RM 2 Laser also feature a 640-660nm red laser, while the TLR RM 1 Laser-G and the TLR RM 2 Laser-G use a 510-530nm green laser.
The TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 1 Laser models offer 500 lumens, 11,000 candela and a beam distance of 210 meters, while the TLR RM 2 and TLR RM 2 Laser models deliver 1,000 lumens, 22,000 candela and a 297-meter beam distance. All the lights also include a user-programmable strobe feature.
The TLR RM 1 and TLR RM 1 Laser models each use one (1) 3-volt CR123A lithium battery, measure 3.64 inches in length, and range in weight from 3.02 ounces to 3.24 ounces. Each includes two (2) 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries, are 4.97 inches long, and range in weight from 4.68 ounces to 5.11 ounces. All six models feature 1.5 hours of continuous run time and three hours on strobe. In laser mode, the TLR RM 1 Laser and TLR RM 2 Laser run for 60 hours, while the TLR RM 1 Laser-G and TLR RM 2 Laser-G run for 11 hours.
The lights are constructed with durable anodized machined aircraft aluminum with an impact-resistant BOROFLOAT glass lens. The laser versions are IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, while the non-laser versions are IPX7-rated for waterproof use.
Available in black, the lights have MSRPs that range from $235.96 to $573.04, depending on the model. Each comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The HPL face cap can be purchased separately to fit existing TLR rail mount models.
TLR-7 X USB/TLR-7 X Multi-Fuel Rail-Mounted Lights
Also new for 2024, Streamlight introduced the TLR-7 X USB/TLR-7 X, compact weapon lights. These lights feature multi-fuel capability with USB or disposable battery options while delivering 500 lumens for brightness in tactical situations and were designed to fit full-size and compact handguns with rails. They also offer customizable rear paddle switches featuring a low or high position to match users’ shooting styles.
The TLR-7 X USB/TLR-7 X feature a white power LED that delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 140 meters. Their custom TIR optic produces a concentrated beam while also optimizing peripheral illumination. They offer two lighting modes, LED only or LED strobe, and a run time of 1 hour with the SL-B9 Li-Ion 850mAh USB-C rechargeable pack or 1.5 hours when using a CR123A battery. The SL-B9 battery pack charges within 2.5 hours via a USB-C port on the battery or optional bank charger.
Securely fitting to a broad range of weapons, the new TLR-7 X USB/TLR-7 X feature a one-handed, snap-on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them.
The lights also include a “safe-off” feature, locking it so it cannot be turned on accidentally. A key kit is included to securely fit the lights to the broadest array of handguns of any light on the market.
Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the TLR-7 X models weigh 2.48 ounces with a disposable battery and 2.64 ounces with the SL-B9 battery pack. They measure 2.58 inches in length.
With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new models feature an IPX7-rated design, making them waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.
The new lights are packaged with a high switch mounted on the light plus an included low switch and are available in Black or Flat Dark Earth.
The TLR-7 X USB, which comes with one SL-B9 battery pack and a USB-C cable, has an MSRP of $265.66. The TLR-7 X, packaged with one CR123A battery, has an MSRP of $253.66. The FDE models have MSRPs that range from $266.29 to $278.29. Each light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to get our hands on these! Stay tuned for follow-up reviews in future issues of GUNS Magazine.
