New From Streamlight

Strion 2020 Rechargeable Flashlight

The Streamlight Strion 2020 is the latest in its line of duty-ready work lights for police, military and first responders. The rechargeable light delivers up to 1,200 lumens and 28,000 candela. It features both head and tail push-button on/off switches, an easy-to-use mode select switch for choosing light intensities and a convenient battery status indicator.

Positioned in line with the head switch, the thumb-accessible, three-position mode selector allows for easy toggling through the light’s high, medium or low outputs. The head and tail switch both offer full control independent of one another and provide one-handed operation of the light’s momentary, constant on or strobe modes. Also located in the head switch is a battery status indicator that displays green when charged and red when the light needs to be charged.

The Streamlight Strion 2020 is powered by a 3.6V, 3450mAh lithium-ion battery, which yields a 335-meter beam distance and a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes on high. On medium, the light offers 460 lumens, 10,000 candela, a 200-meter beam distance and a 5.5 hour run time. On low, the Strion 2020 provides an extended 12 hours of run time, 120 lumens and 3,000 candela over a 110-meter beam distance. The light’s high-intensity strobe runs for 3.5 continuous hours.

The lithium-ion battery can be charged with any existing Strion charger. The battery, which can be recharged up to 1,000 times, fully recharges in 4.5 hours; the charging base indicator will go from steady to blinking when fully charged.

The Strion 2020 also features a high-efficiency TIR optic that is impact- and chemical-resistant and an LED impervious to shock with a 50,000-hour lifetime. The light is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish. An anti-roll design ensures the light does not move when placed on a flat surface.

The Streamlight Strion 2020 measures 6.33 inches in length and weighs 5.7 ounces with its included battery. It features an IPX7-rated design for waterproof operation up to 1 meter, and it is also two-meter impact resistance tested.

Available in black, the Strion 2020 has an MSRP ranging from $217.59 to $351.31, depending on the model, and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.