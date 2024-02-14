3
Mossberg 590 and 940 Pro
Thunder Ranch Shotguns
The Mossberg 590 Thunder Ranch pump action and 940 Pro Thunder Ranch autoloader were designed in conjunction with Thunder Ranch Director Clint Smith and the Thunder Ranch staff. Both 12-gauge shotgun platforms feature patent-pending optic-cut receivers for the direct mounting of low-profile micro dot sights, Cerakote finishes and are emblazed with the Thunder Ranch logo.
590 Thunder Ranch Pump-Action Shotgun
Based upon Mossberg’s legendary 500 pump-action, 590 shotguns feature non-binding twin action bars, positive steel-to-steel lock-up and anti-jam elevator, dual extractors, drilled and tapped receivers, and ambidextrous top-mounted safety. Enhancing the platform is a convenient clean-out magazine tube with cap for ease of maintenance.
Equipped with a durable black synthetic stock and corncob-style forend, this 12-gauge Thunder Ranch edition features a distinctive Patriot Brown Cerakote finish on the barrel and receiver, an 18.5-inch cylinder bore barrel topped with a front fiber optic sight for low-light conditions, 7-shot total capacity, compact 13-inch length-of-pull, and convenient optic-cut receiver for direct mounting of microdot sights (Shield RMSc-footprint) for improved target acquisition. A cover plate is included when an optic is not in use. Completing the package is the Thunder Ranch logo laser engraved on the receiver. MSRP: $662
940 Pro Thunder Ranch Autoloading Shotgun
At the core of Mossberg’s 940 Pro Thunder Ranch Autoloading Shotgun is a cleaner-running and redesigned gas-operating system that may run up to 1,500 rounds between cleaning intervals. For reduced maintenance and reliable performance, internal parts have corrosion-resistant finishes, including nickel-boron-coated gas pistons, magazine tubes, hammer and sear.
Key features include an enlarged and beveled loading port, elongated, pinch-free elevator, bright orange anodized follower, extended knurled charging handle, paddle-style bolt release, front fiber optic sight, 8-round total capacity, and barrel clamp with dual-sided M-LOK-compatible slots for ease of adding accessories.
The Thunder Ranch edition has a self-draining, user-adjustable length-of-pull synthetic (range of 12.5 – 14.25 inches) plus adjustability for drop at comb and cast paired with a slim profile synthetic forend, both protected with Cerakote Patriot Brown finish.
The receiver and 18.5-inch cylinder bore barrel wear the same Patriot Brown Cerakote coating. With the convenient optic-cut receiver, you have the option of directly mounting a microdot optic (Shield RMSc-footprint). A cover plate is included when an optic is not in use. QD sling mounting ports, easily accessed on both sides of the stock and forend, and the Thunder Ranch logo lasered on the receiver complete this tactical package. MSRP: $1,295
For more information, visit Mossberg.com.
Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.