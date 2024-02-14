940 Pro Thunder Ranch Autoloading Shotgun

At the core of Mossberg’s 940 Pro Thunder Ranch Autoloading Shotgun is a cleaner-running and redesigned gas-operating system that may run up to 1,500 rounds between cleaning intervals. For reduced maintenance and reliable performance, internal parts have corrosion-resistant finishes, including nickel-boron-coated gas pistons, magazine tubes, hammer and sear.

Key features include an enlarged and beveled loading port, elongated, pinch-free elevator, bright orange anodized follower, extended knurled charging handle, paddle-style bolt release, front fiber optic sight, 8-round total capacity, and barrel clamp with dual-sided M-LOK-compatible slots for ease of adding accessories.

The Thunder Ranch edition has a self-draining, user-adjustable length-of-pull synthetic (range of 12.5 – 14.25 inches) plus adjustability for drop at comb and cast paired with a slim profile synthetic forend, both protected with Cerakote Patriot Brown finish.

The receiver and 18.5-inch cylinder bore barrel wear the same Patriot Brown Cerakote coating. With the convenient optic-cut receiver, you have the option of directly mounting a microdot optic (Shield RMSc-footprint). A cover plate is included when an optic is not in use. QD sling mounting ports, easily accessed on both sides of the stock and forend, and the Thunder Ranch logo lasered on the receiver complete this tactical package. MSRP: $1,295

For more information, visit Mossberg.com.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.