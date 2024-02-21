EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Hornady Mobilis Modular Safes

Written By GUNS Staff
Hornady Mobilis Safe (left) and Hornady Mobilis Double Door MAX (right)

The Mobilis Safes are the newest product line from Hornady Security. The modular safes are available in three variations — The Mobilis Safe, Mobilis Safe Double Door, and Mobilis Safe Double Door MAX — that can be transported piece by piece and assembled in any room you choose. The included tool kit provides everything required for assembly.

The safes are constructed of thick 9-gauge 2-ply steel exterior walls with pry-resistant 3/16″ solid steel door with non-breach seal and nine 1-inch steel live locking bolts (depending on model). Each model features a digital lock with mechanical key backup, providing secure and quick access.

The interior of the safe is equipped with a customizable Square-Lok organizational system accommodates different firearms, accessories and valuables, and a built-in 120V power strip.  The 2300°F one-hour Fire Shield protection and heat-activated door seals to protect firearms from fire damage, providing an all-encompassing solution for responsible gun ownership.

With exterior dimensions of 22″W x 59″H x 18″D, the Mobilis Safe is ideal for single-gun owners or those with a modest firearm collection. The Mobilis Safe Double Door is designed for users with a larger collection of firearms (exterior dimensions 34″W x 59″H x 25″D). Catering to the needs of serious gun collectors and enthusiasts, the Mobilis Safe Double Door MAX offers maximum storage capacity with exterior dimensions of 46″W x 71″H x 31″D.

Learn more about the Mobilis Safes series at HornadySecurity.com/Mobilis.

