The new Fix It Sticks AR Field Armorer’s toolkit has an extensive assortment of the most important specialized and general-use tools, bits, and a torque driver to properly set up, maintain and accessorize any AR rifle or pistol.

The kit is capable enough to use on the bench but portable enough to easily take to the range, out in the field, keep in a vehicle or ATV, etc. Like all Fix It Sticks products, the AR Field Armorer’s Toolkit was developed with input from gunsmiths, competitive shooters, law enforcement and military, and optics and accessory manufacturers.

The AR Field Armorer’s Toolkit has AR platform-specific tools and components such as a .223 Bolt Scraper, .308 Bolt Scraper, Castle Nut Wrench, A2 Sight Adjuster, AR-15 Extractor Tool, AR10 Extractor Tool, Pivot Pin Punches, Bolt Catch Pin Punch, and an AR Bench Block. Other premium components include the most commonly needed hex bits and punches, a brass hammerhead, a cleaning brush and a magnetic tray to prevent losing small parts and a take-down brass cleaning rod.

A Fix It Sticks Ratchet T-Handle w/Locking Hex Drive and a Mini-All-In-One Torque limiter are also included. The Ratchet T-Handle w/Locking Hex Drive works with any quarter inch hex bit, but also allows the use of tools that require a pulling motion such as the cleaning rods. The Mini-All-In-One Torque Driver is perfect for properly mounting optics, lasers, lights, etc. The AR Field Armorer’s Toolkit includes the following comprehensive tool selection:

• Ratchet T-Handle w/Locking Hex Drive

• All-in-One Torque Driver (15-65 in-lbs)

• Extension/punch holder

• 8-32 adapter

• 1/2” socket and 1/4” bit adapter set

• Set of Two Brass Cleaning Rods (accepts 8-32 threaded attachments)

• Cleaning Brush

• Steel Pick

• Bronze Scraper

• Castle Nut Wrench

• Bolt Group Scrapers (.223, .308)

• A2 Sight Adjuster

• Non-marring Plastic Pin Punch

• Brass Hammer Head

• Extractor Tool (.223, .308)

• Roll Pin Starter Punches (1/16”, 5/64” 3/32”, 1/8”)

• Roll Pin Punches (1/16”, 5/64” 3/32”, 1/8”)

• Pivot Pin Punches (AR10, AR15)

• Bolt Catch Pin Punch (With Nylon Surface Protector)

• Twenty-Two 1/4” Bits (1” in length); Torx: T8, T10, T15, T20, T25, T27; Hex: 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, .050”, 1/16”, 5/64”, 3/32”, 7/64”, 1/8”, 5/32”, 3/16”, 1/4”; Screwdriver: P1, P2, SL3/32”

• Magnetic Tray

• Bench Block

• Soft Carrying Case

The soft carrying case features molded-in bit holders designed to hold any bit / accessory with a standard 1/4″ Base (including Fix It Sticks Torque Limiters) and any 8-32 threaded component. Elastic mesh pockets hold other tools and accessories as needed.

The AR Field Armorer’s Toolkit is now available with an MSRP of $368.00. Learn more at https://store.fixitsticks.com.

