Good news for muzzleloaders and those who have always been curious to give it try. The Federal Ammunition FireStick muzzleloader ignition system is now approved for use during the muzzleloader-specific seasons in 25 states, including Minnesota, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and more. Several more state approvals are anticipated in 2024.

The FireStick ignition system charges from the breech, yet the projectile is loaded from the muzzle. Its powder capsule is impervious to moisture and loaded with clean-burning Hodgdon Triple Eight powder to the same tight tolerances as Federal Premium factory ammunition.

With the FireStick, users can unload quickly, simply and safely by slipping out of the action without the need to fire the rifle, making it an ideal solution for hunters of all experience levels. It’s compatible with the Traditions NitroFire and CVA Crossfire rifles and currently available in 80, 100 and 120 grains ($34.99 for pack of 10). While the FireStick is the perfect match for Federal Premium Trophy Copper or Lead Tipped muzzleloader bullets, it’s compatible with any brand of muzzleloader bullets because Federal understands the decision is up to the shooter on what bullet works best in their rifle.

Learn more at federalpremium.com/firestick/.