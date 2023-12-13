Available in .308 Win and 6.5 Creedmoor cartridges, the Colt CBX Tac Hunter bolt-action hunting rifle offers the precision, ergonomics and reliability of a competition rifle within a lightweight, field-ready platform. It features 20- and 22-inch sporter-profile barrels, a configuration which balances ballistic performance and carrying convenience.

The muzzles are 9/16”-24 UNEF threaded and equipped with a thread protector for attaching aftermarket accessories.

The 6.5 Creedmoor variant, with its longer barrel, adds an extra 0.3 lbs., totaling a weight of 7.2 lbs., while the Black Nitride treatment protects the carbon steel, button-rifled barrel.

The smooth bolt action mechanism ensures effortless operation and features a 60° bolt throw for faster cycling, critical for follow-up shots. The user-adjustable (2.5-5lb) trigger allows a customized trigger pull to match the shooter’s preference. The receiver is designed to accept Rem700 pattern scope mounts and bases with #8-40 threads, accompanied by Colt blue thread protectors.

The bolt action hunting rifle has a 2-position tang safety. The more vertical pistol grip enhances ergonomics and trigger control and features stippling on the main contact areas. The Length of Pull (LOP) can be changed from 12.75 to 14.25 inches using spacers (three included), catering to hunters of all sizes. The rifle also includes an ambidextrous mag release and one 5-round AICS magazine.

The CBX Tac Hunter has an MSRP of $999, inclusive of Colt’s sub-MOA guarantee.