EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Black Hills 300 PRC
ELD-X & ELD Match

Written By GUNS Staff
0
; .

Black Hills Ammunition is now loading 300 PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge) ammunition with the Hornady 212 ELD-X hunting bullet. The 212-grain ELD-X is designed to provide the optimum combination of accuracy and deep penetration, game-stopping performance.

The 300 Winchester Magnum cartridge has a great long-range history, but the newer 300 PRC is an improved design with better performance.

The 300 PRC design has eliminated the unnecessary belt of the 300 WM and increased the body diameter. The result is smoother feeding, increased powder capacity, and a resultant increase of around 150 fps in velocity for improved external and terminal performance.

Velocity for the Black Hills 300 PRC 212 Gr. ELD-X is 2,850 fps with 3824 ft.-lbs. of energy. It has a G1 ballistic coefficient of .663 and a G7 coefficient of .334.

;
.

Black Hills Ammunition is also loading 300 PRC ammunition with the Hornady 225-grain ELD Match projectile, yielding a long-range accuracy bullet with an extremely high G1 Ballistic Coefficient of .777. The G7 coefficient is .391. Velocity is 2,800 fps.

For more information, visit Black-Hills.com.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.

;
.
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Gun Control With...
A mayor in Cambodia introduced a unique gun control law in an effort to curb cycle-jacking assaults with automatic rifles,
Read Full Article
Black Hills Ammunition 300 PRC ELD-X
Black Hills 300...
Black Hills Ammunition is now loading 300 PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge) ammunition with Hornady 212 ELD-X and 225-grain ELD Match projectiles.
Read Full Article
Fear, “The...
Yesterday I visited a gun show in Phoenix, Ariz. I was on the road and got the chance to take in a morning of possibly buying more stuff I don’t need, so...
Read Full Article