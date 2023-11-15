0
The Best Black Friday &
Cyber Monday Deals
On Guns, Gear & Ammo
We scoured the internet so you don’t have to and compiled all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on guns, gear and ammo in one place. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be adding to it in the days ahead.
Want to see your business added? Let us know!
APEX Ammunition
• 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $199.99, including the award-winning Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) line of shotgun shells, TSS and S3 Steel Blends, and S3 Steel loads.
AXIL
Through Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:59 pm MST
• $399.98 for TWO pairs of XCOR earbuds
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on GS Extreme 2.0 earbuds ($199.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on SIG GS Extreme 2.0 earbuds ($249.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Trackr Blu Electronic Earmuffs ($159.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Trackr Electronic Earmuffs ($99.99)
• Free shipping on all orders over $50 (U.S. only)
Big Horn Armory
Nov. 24-27, 2023
• 10% off an AR500 rifle or pistol + 100 Rounds of Ammo FREE!
• Lever Gun Special: FREE BHA logo butt cuff and Rhodesian sling ($300 value) with the purchase of any lever gun
Bodyguard Armored Backpacks and Jackets
https://bulletproofbodyguard.com
Now through Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
• 30% off sitewide; All Patented Rapid Deploy Backpacks (front and back protection) and CCW Armored Jackets with HDS (Hidden Draw System).
Ed Brown
• 10% off in-stock handguns
• Save 20% on top-quality Ed Brown parts for your 1911 and M&P. Use code PARTS20W at checkout.
Falco Holsters
• 20% off sitewide discount from midnight EST on November 24 through 11:59 pm on Nov. 25, 2023; Use code BF2023 at checkout.
• Gift boxes included for custom Premium Leather Holsters priced at $150 purchased by Dec. 6.
• Free shipping on all orders over $199
Galls
• 20% off sitewide from Nov. 20-30, plus enjoy holiday discounts on your favorite brands.
• 25% off Bates & Black Diamond
• 20% off Rocky, 5.11, Flying Cross, Reebok, Danner, Vertx, Bianchi, Wiley, Shellback Tactical, Safariland and LawPro.
Grey Man Tactical
• 20% Off sitewide from Nov. 21-23, 2023.
• 25% off sitewide on Friday, Nov. 24 ONLY
Hydra Weaponry
• 15% off sitewide from Nov. 24-27, 2023; Use code pewsforxmas at checkout.
Lone Wolf Arms
• Special pricing on Timberwolf frames
• 25% off barrels sitewide
• $200 off ELIMIN8R suppressor
• Special pricing on Night Fision & Guard D Sights
• Warcat G19 holsters for just $9.99
Primary Weapons Systems
https://www.primaryweapons.com
• Markdowns on select products ranging from 15-60% off.
Silencer Central
https://www.silencercentral.com
• Buy One, Get One Free; Purchase a BANISH suppressor and receive a free BANISH 22k rimfire silencer ($465 value). While supplies last or until December 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
Sitka
• Up to 50% off select products.
SnapSafe
https://www.snapsafe.com/holiday-gift-guide
Whether it’s the Super Titan or a Double-Door, SnapSafe’s modular safes are easy to move and assemble, and give you all the security of a conventional, welded safe.
• 10% off any modular safe; Use promo code HOLIDAY23
Springfield Armory
https://www.springfield-armory.com
• Customers who purchase any new Springfield Armory Saint rifle or Hellion bullpup between Nov. 1, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024 will qualify to receive a “Gear Up” package worth up to $500. This package includes a free red dot optic, an extra magazine and single-point sling, and a $200 Alexo Readywear voucher.
• Receive 3 extra magazines and a range bag FREE when you purchase select Springfield Armory handguns from Sept. 15 – Dec. 31, 2023.
Strikeman Dry Fire Training Systems
• Early Black Friday Sale: Use code BF30 for 30% off.
• Free shipping on orders over $199
TrueTimber
• Sitewide sale from Nov. 12-27, 2023. All items marked down, up to 50% off.
U.S. Association of Gun Owners
• FREE Box of Blazer 9mm 115 GR Ammo with new premier membership
Versacarry
• Up to 35% off select products; Use code EBF35 at checkout.
XS Sights
With sights and tools, XS now offers the complete solution for DIYers to be prepared and confident in their EDC.
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 20-27, 2023.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
In-store and online; Sunday, Nov. 19 to Thursday, Nov. 23.
Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s
In-store and online; Monday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 26.
Midway USA
A week-long Cyber Week Sales Event starting Nov. 20 and lasting until Nov. 27. Shop deals on hunting gear, outdoor clothing, shooting gear, optics and more.
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Pre-Black Friday Sale: Nov. 10-22
Black Friday Sale: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1