When was the last time anyone heard of 50 percent of the top legal officers in the U.S. being willing to sign onto a brief to the Supreme Court encouraging the justices to take what could be a landmark Second Amendment case?

The Amicus brief was spearheaded by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both Republicans. Joining them were the top legal guns of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

If you don’t see your state on that list, it might be prudent to ask your state’s attorney general why not. Attorneys General are supposed to uphold the constitution, and last time I checked, the Second Amendment—which protects, rather than “grants,” the right to keep and bear arms—is still the cornerstone of that document.

Plaintiffs in the case against Maryland are the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, plus the California-based Firearms Policy Coalition, Inc., Field Traders LLC, David Snope, Micah Schaefer and Dominic Bianchi, the latter for whom the lawsuit is named. Defendant Brian E. Frosh is the Maryland Attorney General. Other defendants are Col. Woodrow W. Jones, III, secretary of the State Police; R. Jay Fisher, sheriff of Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County Sheriff Jim Fredericks, all in their official capacities.

