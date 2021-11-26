Last month at this time, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, a case challenging New York State’s egregiously restrictive concealed carry permit scheme. The ruling is not likely to come down until late June 2022.

One can tell how the arguments went by the panic that seems to be creeping through the gun prohibition movement. Paul Clement, attorney for the plaintiffs in this case, didn’t just make the case for his clients. He offered a reminder to the nine justices that shouldn’t have been necessary.

In fewer than 500 words out of the 122-page transcript, Clement eloquently cut right to the bone—nay the marrow—of what liberty is all about. Here are some excerpts from his presentation and rebuttal that perfectly frame what the Second Amendment is for.

“The text of the Second Amendment enshrines a right not just to keep arms but to bear them,” he told the court, “and the relevant history and tradition, exhaustively surveyed by this Court in the Heller decision, confirm that the text protects an individual right to carry firearms outside the home for purposes of self-defense.

“Indeed, that history is so clear that New York no longer contests that carrying a handgun outside of the home for purposes of self-defense is constitutionally protected activity,” Clement added. “But that concession dooms New York’s law, which makes it a crime for a typical law-abiding New Yorker to exercise that constitutional right.”

Clement, a partner in the firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP at the group’s Washington, D.C. office, is a former Solicitor General of the United States, and a veteran of more than 100 cases argued before the high court. Long story short, he knows his stuff, which is why he was able to paint the Empire State’s “proper cause” (also known as “justifiable need”) into a pretty tight corner.