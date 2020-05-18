But?

While the vintage Python action is praised for its smoothness, it has a very distinctive characteristic of increasing in weight (i.e., “stacking”) as the shooter pulls the trigger to the rear. True, this all but ensures you’ll get a surprise break but I’d wager most shooters — as a direct result of having to muscle through the pull — are going to yank the front sight off target somewhere along the process.

In fact, most first-time shooters of the old Colts are surprised at how different the feel is from what they’re used to, and not for the better. Even among the experienced pistoleros I’ve talked to familiar with the older Python action and its telltale stacking, the vast majority say they would prefer a bog-stock S&W to an unmodified, vintage Colt.

Furthermore, the tradeoff to the old Python’s “just so” action was it didn’t lend itself to modification. Gunsmithing on those Pythons is fast becoming a lost art, with fewer and fewer intimately familiar with the geometry. Additionally, the design is not user-friendly like a Smith or Ruger, where removing the sideplate and swapping out some springs is well within the skill set of most owners.

And speaking of this geometry: Part of the vintage Python’s legendary “bank vault” lockup came from the force of the trigger against the hand, which in turn pressed up against the aligned cylinder notch throughout the recoil impulse. Over time, and as accelerated by hot rounds, the hand deformed. This was known to Colt and they had intended the part to be serviced (or replaced) as needed to keep the gun functioning correctly.

Keep in mind a lot fewer folks are in the servicing-and-replacing business when it comes to those Pythons and parts are only going to get scarcer with time. It’s an additional reason I’m pleased the revolver has been redesigned, according to Colt, with 14 fewer internal parts and an increased emphasis on durability.

In any case, there are lots of caveat emptor here for a used gun costing a few thousand dollars and buyers should be aware of them.