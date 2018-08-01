Springfield Armory RO Elite Offers 10mm Stopping Power In Reliable 1911 Platform

The pistol is finished in Black-T, a self-lubricating coating that is corrosion resistant, so the RO Elite will be at home no matter the environment.



Each pistol comes with a pair of stainless steel eight-round magazines, so with one up the spout, this handgun is ready to rock.



Now, the 10mm cartridge is no cream puff. When it was first introduced a generation ago, some folks said it was the semi-auto equivalent of the .41 Magnum, a revolver cartridge for which I have a fondness. Over the years, I’ve accepted the 10mm falls somewhere between the .357 Magnum and the .41 Magnum, probably toward the higher end, depending upon the load. Recoil should be easily tamed by the pistol’s 41 oz. I would not be nervous carrying a 10mm in bear country, or down a dark alley between the mean streets. It shoots flat with devastating impact.



Springfield Armory appears to given this cartridge its due, in a package that will feel like an old friend to an experienced gun hand. With an MSRP of $1,145 this sidearm will no doubt prove its worth the first time it’s needed in an emergency.



For more info:

Springfield Armory

Ph: (800) 680-6866

https://www.springfield-armory.com