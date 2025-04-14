Vietnam and the 1973 Trapdoor

Melon Buster

The flamboyant Air Force General Curtis LeMay actually met the AR15 rifle at a picnic where he used an early version to explode a bunch of melons. I’ve done it myself. I get it. LeMay then used his clout to buy a whole pile of the sleek Space Age rifles for his wing nuts. Some Army green-suiter got all lustful, and Colt got filthy rich.

There were several issues with the sparkly new guns. Firstly, the bores and chambers were not chrome-plated, something that should have been a no-brainer for weapons deployed to what was essentially an enormous sauna. Additionally, in 1963, some rocket surgeon decided to switch from extruded IMR 4475 gunpowder to the ball-shaped WC 846 sort. WC 846 decreased chamber pressures and increased velocity. However, the stuff also boosted the M16’s rate of fire and was undeniably filthy. Add to this many troops were told the rifles should be maintenance-free and you have the recipe for disaster.

About 80% of troops surveyed reported they had experienced a failure of the M16 in combat. In some units, 30% of their weapons were down at a time. The primary issue was a corroded chamber and subsequent failure to extract. Troops began taping cleaning rods to their handguards so they could punch out stuck cases. This was obviously no way to fight a war.

Young troops related tragic tales of dead GIs alongside partially stripped weapons. Uncle Sam did what it took to make things right, and the M16 has now become the longest-serving infantry weapon in American history. I carried an M16A1 myself and swore by it.

While the tragic tale of the M16 was a blight on the American military, it was not the first. Nearly a century before, U.S. troops facing a determined enemy desperately struggled to clear their weapons and stay in the fight. The parallels between the two narratives are striking.