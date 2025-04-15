There is a laundry list of otherworldly features on the CRKT Provoke EDC knife but the most striking is the unique folding mechanism. The first time I tried to use it, I literally couldn’t make it function. A quick trip to the CRKT website solved this interesting problem.

The Provoke is a quick-deployment folder that is as fast as a switchblade — once you learn the secret. From there, the EDC model offers a spearpoint D2 steel blade that can cut right through any problem with ease and a pocket clip like none you’ve ever seen. Everything about this knife is different and if you’re a fan of the karambit form-factor, you need to give this one a look. I’m not a karambit fan (and have the scars to prove it) so I’m honestly not sure how often I’ll carry this particular knife. However, I must admit it’s absolutely top quality and one of the coolest, most conversation-starting designs I’ve ever seen!

MSRP: $175

CRKT.com

