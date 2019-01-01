SIG M17 9mm

Countless rounds fired … untold man-eons of Research and Development … the inevitable, relentless post-competition acrimony. After a long, twisting road, the United States military has formally selected only the third competitive service pistol in the history of our Great Republic: the M17. According to proponents, the new pistol represents a quantum advance in combat handgun design.



The pistol design competition called for a “Modular Handgun System.” Uncle Sam wanted a single adaptable chassis which, mixed and matched to appropriate accessories, could form a full-sized service pistol as well as a compact concealable carry gun. Where most of the other competitors just dusted off their civilian designs, SIG set out to produce a new and legitimately modular system.



The M17 pistol started as their stock P320. What makes this gun unusual is its removable fire control assembly. This stainless steel component is the controlled bit, complete with serial number. Interchangeable polymer grip modules change the gun’s proportions, while slides of two different lengths make the gun longer or shorter. The M17 slide has its top deck cut for a red dot optic and there are racking grooves fore and aft. The polymer grip module is lightly stippled, and the front of the dust cover is naturally railed for accessories. There are grabby dimples at the base of the grip should you ever need to yank out a magazine.



The magazine catch is single-side but reversible, while the safety and slide release are replicated perfectly on both sides. The slide catch is surprisingly small but most of us train to release the slide manually by snatching it backwards these days. Magazines carry either 17 or 21 rounds and the dovetailed SIGLITE front sight gleams nicely in the darkness.



Disassembly requires neither tools nor a pull of the trigger. Most armed professionals say the trigger pull disassembly “thing” is a training issue and not a big deal. However, I hang out with a lot of cops and gun nerds. So far I am up to five acquaintances who’ve had accidental discharges which wouldn’t have happened had their weapons been equipped with a manual safety — or not had the “pull trigger for disassembly” feature.



And speaking of trigger pulling, the pull of the striker-fired M17 is simply outstanding. Of all the sundry improvements over the previous M9, this is my favorite. The break is sharp, and the reset nicely abbreviated.