I’ve never seen anything like this before, and I’ve been to a couple of state fairs — imagine a fire starter that looks like a credit card.

The Wazoo FireCard looks and feels like a typical credit or debit card and carries easily in your wallet with no unusual feel, texture or odor. But if the chips are down and you really need a fire, you can take the card out and either light it directly from an open flame or ignite a pile of card shavings from a spark or heat source. Once lit, the entire card will flame up with an oily, hot but short-lived flame.

The FireCard will still require your usual preparation for kindling and wood, but it offers an easy, convenient and non-messy way to carry tinder with you at all times. One FireCard now stays in my wallet alongside a sparker.

MSRP: $10 for 3 cards

WazooGear.com

